Meteor shower or rocket re-entry? Blazing streak of light witnessed in night sky in Indian state   

A blazing streak of light could be witnessed in the night sky in many districts of Indian state of Maharashtra, an ANI report said.

The incident was captured on camera by several people. The videos of the unusual event were also shared extensively on social media.

Although some described it as a "meteor shower," astronomer Jonathan McDowell has speculated the sighting was actually the "re-entry of a Chinese rocket stage" launched in February 2021.

Suresh Chopade, president, Skywatch group, Nagpur, told ANI, "It seems like a satellite of some nation might have fallen accidentally or may have been caused to fall intentionally. It does not seem like a meteor shower or fireball."

In a tweet, Jonathan McDowell, astronomer, Center for Astrophysics and comments on space launches, said, "I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77, which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match."

Pramod Hile, tehsildar, Yeola, told ANI, “An 'ulkapat' (meteorite) was visible in the sky at around 8 pm. I saw it myself. It was split into four parts. No damage has been caused and there is nothing to fear."

