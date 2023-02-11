Meet the nine-year-old Indian-American named as one of the ‘world’s brightest’ students

A nine-year-old Indian-American girl, Samedha Saxena, has made it to the list of ‘world’s brightest’ students of the United States-based Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). The Grade 4 student from New York’s Battery Park City School, last year became one of the youngest students to qualify for the CTY global Talent Search Program at the age of eight. The results were based on an above-grade-level test by John Hopkins’ CYT in order to identify advanced students across 76 countries from over 15,000 students.

According to a press release by the university, Samedha was recognized for her exceptional performances at SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessments taken as a part of the CTY Talent Search. Additionally, out of the 15,300 students who participated less than 27 per cent achieved high or grand honours as per their scores.

“This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far,” said CTY Executive Director, Dr Amy Shelton. She added, “It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things - in their communities and in the world”.

Last year, John Hopkins named Indian-origin teenager, Natasha Perianayagam, as the brightest student in the world after she took the CTY test in the Spring of 2021 as a Grade 5 student. The 13-year-old student attended Florence M Gaudineer Middle School in New Jersey whose results in verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance, as per media reports. According to PTI, her parents who hailed from the Indian city of Chennai said that the teenager likes to doodle and read JRR Tolkien’s novels.

(With inputs from agencies)





