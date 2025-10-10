/Meet Preeti Kinnar: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party's transgender candidate for Bihar Elections 2025

Days ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party released the names of 51 candidates including professionals from varied fields—doctors, retired IAS officers, lawyers, educators, and police veterans. But what caught the attention was party's candidate from Bhorey constituency in Gopalganj district. Kishor's party has given ticket to social activist Preeti Kinnar from Bhorey who is a transgender woman. She has been fielded against Sunil Kumar, the incumbent Education Minister and MLA from Bhorey, representing the ruling party led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This move by Kishor is being praised as transgender candidates participating in Indian elections for over a decade remain rare. For instance, in Delhi’s recent assembly election, a transgender independent candidate secured only 85 votes. Similarly, in the previous year’s Lok Sabha elections, there were three transgender candidates who contested and all of them lost their security deposits.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Preeti Kinnar?

Preeti, originally from Kalyanpur village in Bhorey block, has reportedly been deeply engaged in community welfare work. Her grassroots presence and local understanding is being said to be the main reason for the party . The party sees her as a strong voice for marginalised communities and believes she can effectively raise people’s concerns in the Assembly. In an interview with NDTV, Jan Suraaj chief Kishor said that candidates were chosen based on their work and integrity, not political pedigree. "If voters reject such candidates, the burden isn’t on me but on the people of Bihar," Kishor remarked, framing the election as a test of the electorate’s priorities.

Other Prominent Names

The party’s lineup also includes academic stalwart Prof. KC Sinha, former Vice Chancellor of Patna University, whose textbooks are familiar to generations of Bihari students. He has been fielded from the Kumhrar seat in Patna, a BJP stronghold. In Manjhi constituency, YB Giri has been named the candidate He is ex-Additional Advocate General of Bihar and a former Additional Solicitor General representing central government cases in Patna High Court.

Bihar Elections on Nov 6 and Nov 11

Bihar will vote in two phases - on November 6 and November 11. The election results will be announced on November 14. In 2020 state polls, the BJP-JDU alliance defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan with a narrow margin. Nitish Kumar is the incumbent CM of the state after swearing in for the ninth time in 2024. He became the CM after NDA won in 2020. However, in 2022, he shifted his allegiance and joined the Mahagathbandhan, but became the CM again - for the eighth term. This time, Kumar became instrumental in forming yet another anti-BJP grouping - the INDIA alliance, only to exit it in 2024. He patched up with the BJP, that is how he is still the CM.

Read more | Will Maithili Thakur contest Bihar Elections 2025? Who is she and what we know about her meeting with BJP leaders