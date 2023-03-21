Meet Nisha Desai Biswal: Indian-origin woman nominated by Biden as deputy CEO of US finance agency

Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden for a senior administrative position at the US International Development Financing Commission, the White House announced on Monday (March 20).

Biswal has over 30 years of work experience in US foreign policy, international development initiatives across the Executive Branch, Congress, and the private sector. She formerly held the position of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia under the Obama Administration, as per PTI reports.

The White House stated that Biswal facilitated the US-India strategic partnership during a period of unprecedented collaboration while serving as the US Department of State's Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs from 2013 to 2017.

During this time, the US and India established an annual Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, which she supervised.

In her stint as Assistant Secretary, she also established the US-Bangladesh Partnership Dialogue and the C5-1 Dialogue with Central Asia.

ALSO READ | Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan assumes office as CEO of Starbucks

Further, she has over ten years of experience on Capitol Hill, where she has held positions as professional staff on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee as well as staff director on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee.

Biswal is a member of the US Institute of Peace's International Advisory Council, the National Democratic Institute's Board of Directors, and the Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Assistance.

Additionally, she is also part of the Aspen Institute's India-US Track 2 Dialogue on Climate and Energy as well as the Afghanistan Study Group of the USIP. According to the White House, Biswal is a University of Virginia alumna holding a degree in economics and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies)