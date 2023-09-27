Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several wounded

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in India's northern state of Punjab on Wednesday (Sept 27) leaving several people with burn injuries.

The chemical plant was situated in Kurali village of Mohali district of Punjab.

As per news agency ANI, five labourers were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Out of the injured, two have been admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital and three to nearby Civil Hospital.

Five fire brigade teams from Mohali and Ropar districts have been deployed at the scene to douse the blaze, said the officials.

According to the people present on the spot, the fire broke out at around 11:00 am on Wednesday (Sept 27) and the efforts are still ongoing to control it.

As a precautionary measure, the area close to the factory was cordoned off by the authorities and the residents in the immediate surroundings were asked to stay indoors.

Sandeep Garg, SSP Sas Nagar Mohali said, "We would like to appeal to everyone not to come close to this area until the fire is completely under control...As per the preliminary information, a total of seven people are injured out of which five have sustained minor burns and are under treatment and two have sustained major burns and referred to Sector 32(hospital). We pray for their speedy recovery."

The officials in a statement said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)

