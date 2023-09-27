Jammu & Kashmir: 14 terrorists arrested in two weeks in 5 operations by security forces

September 2023 turned out to be one of the most successful months for Indian security forces. Around 14 terrorists have been arrested in the last two weeks in the Kashmir valley. Among the 14 terrorists arrested, two were female while one juvenile was also taken into custody.

The operations have taken place in districts like Baramulla, Budgam and Kulgam. The police busted five major terror modules in the valley and along with the arrests, recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition as well.

The first terror module was busted in Baramulla district where Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and five terror associates and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including grenades and pistols.

Police said that among the arrested, two are female terror associates and one is a juvenile working with the terror outfit LeT. They were actively supporting terrorists in their actions and other activities. Police said the terrorist module was also involved in the cross-border infiltration of Pakistani terrorists from the LOC area in Uri.

''Police have arrested an active LeT terrorist and five terrorist associates in Baramulla and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including grenades and pistols from them. The process of arrests started after two suspects were detained in September in Uri. The five terror associates arrested include two women and a juvenile as well," said Amod Nagpure, senior superintendent of police, Baramulla.

"Investigation has revealed that this terrorist along with his 5 associates were operating on the directions from Pakistan-based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas, '' added Nagpure.

The second operation was carried out in central Kashmir's Budgam area, where Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army arrested four suspected individuals along with three Pistols and other war-like stores. The Indian army had said that in a joint anti-terrorist operation launched on the intervening night of Sep 25-26 in the Beerwah area of Budgam in central Kashmir, four suspects were arrested while the investigation is in progress.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also stated that the number of active terrorists in the union territory is at the lowest as the numbers are below 100.

''The terrorist figure is at the lowest right now and the people have played a major role in it by helping the police and forces. The rest of the terror networks will be soon finished as well. The security forces are doing their job and working on terror-free Jammu Kashmir, '' said Dilbagh Singh, DG of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In another operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, two terror modules were busted by security forces. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that in a joint operation with the army and CRPF, two terror modules were busted by arresting five LeT hybrid terrorists in Kulgam, South Kashmir.