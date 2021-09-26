Mass evacuation in Odisha as cyclone Gulab nears; Andhra Pradesh on alert

According to India's Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone 'Gulab' is set to make landfall on Sunday evening in Andhra Pradesh as authorities sounded alert in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast.

Kolkata's Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall was expected in West Bengal with cyclonic circulation likely to form in the Bay of Bengal.

The authorities have evacuated seven districts in Odisha amid the cyclone warning even as wind speeds picked up in the coastal area.

The authorities say flash floods are feared in hilly areas of Odisha with the possibility of areas along the coast likely to be flooded.

Weather officials have sounded "orange" alert in north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha's coastal districts amid the cyclone threat.

The district officials have warned that landslides may also occur as a large number of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were positioned in Odisha.

The authorities have been focussing on Ganjam in Odisha which is likely to face the brunt of the cyclone with wind speeds feared at 90 to 100 kmph.

The authorities have asked fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the rough weather conditions. The cyclone is also likely to bring heavy rainfall in West Bengal.

In May, cyclone Yaas had battered West Bengal and Odisha leading to the evacuation of over a million people just days after cyclone Tauktae hit western India.

