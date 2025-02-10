A 29-year-old man in India's Hyderabad was arrested for stabbing his 86-year-old grandfather to death over a property dispute, local police said. The grandfather, identified as Velamati Chandrasekhara Janardhana Rao, was an industrialist and philanthropist. He was Chairman and Managing Director of the 460-crore Veljan Group of Companies.

Media reports have claimed that the grandson, Kilaru Keerthi Teja, stabbed his grandfather over 70 times after a heated argument over property distribution on Thursday night. Police said that there were multiple stab wounds and a post-mortem examination (PME) report will confirm the exact number of wounds.

Accused mother also injured

Local police said that the mother of the accused, Sarojini Devi, sustained injuries as he attacked her when she was trying to intervene. She was admitted to a hospital.

The officials have said that the incident happened when Teja and his mother visited Rao’s house in Somajiguda. He reportedly engaged in a fiery argument with his grandfather regarding the distribution of property when his mother stepped away to get coffee.

After an initial investigation, police said that Teja accused his grandfather of "refusing" to share the property with him. He then pulled out a knife and "attacked" his grandfather. He also said that Rao neglected him throughout his childhood. He stabbed Rao with a knife he brought with him.

Teja reportedly fled the crime scene. He was later arrested on Saturday, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)