The Delhi Assembly election saw a significant drop in the number of women winners, from eight in 2020 to just five in 2025, marking the lowest number in the last decade.

This decline is particularly noteworthy given the election's surprising results, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerge victorious after 27 years, ousting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power.

Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, the only woman candidate of the AAP who won this time, was among those five newly-elected women MLAs, who now constitute seven per cent of the 70-member assembly.

Women who won the elections

The five women who won the Delhi election include AAP’s Atishi, BJP’s Neelam Pahelwan, Rekha Gupta, Poonam Sharma and Shikha Roy.

Atishi retained her Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3521 votes.

Neelam Pahelwan won from Najafgarh and defeated her nearest rival, AAP's Tarun Kumar, by nearly 30,000 votes.

Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat. She defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes.

Poonam Sharma won the Wazirpur constituency, defeating Rajesh Gupta of the AAP by 11,425 votes.

Shikha Roy emerged victorious by defeating incumbent health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj by a margin of 3,188 votes from Greater Kailash.

Of the 699 candidates this year, 96 were women. The three key political parties BJP, AAP and Congress fielded more women candidates this time than in the 2020 Assembly polls.

Biggest losers of Delhi election

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election delivered some unexpected results, with several high-profile candidates failing to secure their seats. The prominent leaders include former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and Avadh Ojha.

Other leaders who lost the poll include BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, Satyendar Jain, and Congress’s Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit.

