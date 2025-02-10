Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, stepping down from the top post two years after ethnic violence was unleashed in Manipur. Gandhi said public pressure, the SC probe and the no-confidence motion were the reasons behind the decisions.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and listen to the people.

Gandhi posted a sharp comment on social media platform X saying, "For nearly two years, BJP's CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and the destruction of the idea of India in Manipur."

"The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning," he added.

Violence in Manipur

Manipur, the northeast Indian state, remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes first erupted in May 2023.

The clashes have occurred over a number of issues that both sides have against the other. But the major issue turned out to be a move to give Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status.

In Manipur, Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

"But the most urgent priority is to restore peace in the state, and work to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur," Gandhi said, further adding, "PM Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and finally explain his plan to bring back normalcy."

(With inputs from agencies)