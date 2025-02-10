In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman suddenly collapsed and died from cardiac arrest while she was dancing at a wedding celebration in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The woman has been identified as Parinita Jain, from Indore, who was attending the marriage function of her cousin's sister at a local resort.

The video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed Parinita dancing to a popular Bollywood song on Saturday night when she suddenly fell to the ground, leaving over 200 guests in attendance in shock.

The family members of the deceased who were doctors, tried giving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to her, to which she did not respond, according to IANS reports.

After this, she was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Parinita was an MBA graduate and was living with her parents in Indore's South Tukoganj.

One of the deceased's younger brothers also died of a heart attack at the age of 12, IANS reported citing official information.

In another similar incident, a 15-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest while he was playing cricket in Agar-Malwa district in October 2024.

In a separate incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a 73-year-old man died when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on stage while dancing during a yoga program.

Similarly, in April 2024, an 18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut collapsed and later died while she was dancing at her sister's pre-wedding festivities.

