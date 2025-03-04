A man in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was assaulted by four men, who mutilated his genitals. The victim, identified as Sanjay Yadav, was sleeping in his house in Shahpur Bamheta village when the men entered his house, rendered him unconscious, and then attacked him. The incident took place on February 28. The motive behind the act has not been ascertained as yet.

A complaint has been filed by Yadav's son in Wave City Police Station. The 42-year-old man, who was attacked, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey confirmed the incident. In a statement to news agency PTI, the officer said, "They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury."

The police said as there was no CCTV surveillance in the area, it was difficult to identify the attackers. Yadav is undergoing treatment and has not given a statement yet. Details on the extent of the injury inflicted have not been disclosed and the police continue to investigate the case.

A similar incident occurred early last month, when 35-year-old Manoj Singh was brutally murdered with injuries inflicted on his “private parts.” Singh was a cook who catered food at a wedding in Sultanpur on February 1. On finishing work, he, along with his friend, boarded a bus to return home when he was killed and his body was thrown off a flyover in Bawana, Delhi.

The police said Singh had accidentally spilt food inside the bus, which soiled some seats and the floor. Enraged by this, the driver and 2 others allegedly killed him. The police also mentioned that before killing him, they abused him and made him clean the bus with his shirt.