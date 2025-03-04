A fugitive criminal who had allegedly killed a teenager for sharing a social media post in 2021 has been apprehended from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, said Delhi Police on Monday (March 3).

The accused, Bhuvan Joshi, was apprehended after an undercover head-constable posed as a momo seller to confirm his identification. Joshi had been absconding since the murder of the 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

The incident took place in December 2021, when the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. A case was registered at Uttam Nagar Police Station on complaint of the sister of the deceased.

During the investigation, all the other accused were arrested but Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in June 2022.

To apprehend him, the cops launched an operation. After diligent technical and field work, the team posted in the Southern Range of Crime Branch, Malviya Nagar, located the hideouts of absconding criminal Bhuvan Joshi in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand area.

It was revealed that the accused, Bhuvan Joshi, had changed his name and appearance and was running a food stall in Rudrapur.

In the operation, head constable Sonveer posed as a 'momo seller' to confirm the identity of the accused. He also gathered crucial information about the accused's movements and residence.

After persistent efforts, the accused was successfully identified and apprehended on March 2. During initial questioning, Bhuvan Joshi attempted to mislead the police, but, upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the murder case of PS Uttam Nagar. He was immediately arrested under appropriate sections of law and brought back to Delhi.

DCP Crime Aditya Gautam said, "In an operation against criminals absconding in heinous cases of Delhi, the Southern Range of Crime Branch has successfully traced and arrested a fugitive criminal Bhuvan Joshi @ Bunty @ Bunty Singh (aged 31) from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, who was wanted in a sensational murder case of PS Uttam Nagar, in which a 17-year-old boy was abducted and killed over uploading stories on Instagram. The accused was also declared Proclaimed Offender by the trial court in the case."

