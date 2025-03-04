Marriages in India are always a larger than life affair. Many plan and visualise theis way ahead on the union. But one such wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj had more than a twist in tale. After two days of the wedding, the bride complained of stomachache, which got unbearable and she was taken to a nearby hospital. What followed was a shocker for the groom and his family. The doctor while explaining the diagnosis confirmed that the bride was due for delivery and made them sign a consent form. In the next two hours, the lady gave birth to a child.

Advertisment

Also read: Mass wedding in Gujarat's Rajkot turns chaotic as organisers disappear, leaving families stranded

The in-laws, who were still celebrating the arrival of the new bride and relatives were engrossed in ceremonies to welcome her, flipped dramatically. This sudden shock changed the mood, and the groom refused to accept the child. However, as per media reports, the bride's family claimed that she had been meeting with the groom since their marriage was finalised in May, 2024. But the groom refused to accept the claims and demanded an investigation. He also asserted that his marriage was arranged and matters were finalised only a couple of months ago.

The groom's family refused to accept the baby and is looking to end the marriage; they have asked for the bride's family to return all the gifts exchanged during the ceremonies. While the bride's family is accusing the groom's side of taking dowry and is now abandoning their daughter and the child.

Advertisment

Also read: Kicking Balls docu-filmmaker Vijayeta Kumar on telling stories of girls fighting child marriage with football

The bride's family says they would take the legal route until there is a solution to this situation. They have taken responsibility of the newborn child and are looking after the infant. The matter was also presented before the village panchayat. After discussion, the bride has returned to her maternal house.