Man, 23, arrested over allegedly threatening to rape Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter

A man has been arrested by the Indian police for allegedly threatening to rape the nine-month-old daughter of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The alleged threats were made after India's 10-wicket loss against the arch-rival Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

From Kohli to bowler Mohammed Shami, the Indian cricketers faced a barrage of hate, abuses and were subjected to trolls on social media forums after India's first-ever World Cup defeat to Pakistan in the opening Super 12 stage match on October 24. The team eventually crashed out of the Twenty20 international tournament.

Police said investigators from the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrested Akubathini Ramnagesh after his tweet targeting the cricketer's daughter went viral. The 23-year-old suspect is facing charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, defamation and publishing obscene material. "He has been detained and is being brought to Mumbai," a police officer told AFP.

Ramnagesh is alleged to have issued the threats from his Twitter account and as per the local media reports, he changed his handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user to hide his identity. Reports have also mentioned that the techie is currently unemployed and has reportedly worked for a food delivery app previously.

The online hate was denounced by fans and spectators especially the vicious comments made against Virat's baby daughter. Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka and the couple welcomed their first child in January and named her Vamika.

During the tournament, Virat had reacted strongly against the troll and online abuses against Shami over his religion, as he said, "There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person."

During the press conference on October 30, he also said, "This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do."

"Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... And these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added," Kohli added.