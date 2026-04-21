/Mallikarjun Kharge calls PM Modi 'a Terrorist', then backtracks, says I never said...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raked up a controversy on Tuesday when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist", while addressing a press conference in Chennai. He made the comments, expected to trigger political controversy during the ongoing election, while criticising the opposition AIADMK over its alliance with BJP, headed by PM Modi.

After facing flak from the BJP and opposition parties for his comments on PM Modi, Kharge clarified that he never called the Prime Minister a “terrorist'” but what he meant is that "PM Modi is terrorising people and political parties".

Questioning the AIADMK's choice of BJP as an alliance partner for the Tamil Nadu elections to be held on Thursday (April 23), Kharge said, "How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join Modi? He is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar, Kaliagnar, Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

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"The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality, education, accessible healthcare," he added.

Immediately after he made the comment, he was asked to clarify on it in the same conference by the media representatives sitting there to which he said "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands. Therefore I said , in that context, he is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist.'