Malaysia bans Indians from entering the country due to growing number of COVID-19 infections

The Government of Malaysia will block Indians from entering the country starting Monday due to the high rate of increase in COVID-19 positive cases in India.



The ban will also simultaneously apply on citizens of Indonesia and the Philippines.

People with long-term passes, students, expatriates, permanent residents as well as family members of Malaysians will be highly affected by this decision.

All foreign tourists have been banned from entry since March.

Malaysia extended measures to curb the pandemic until the end of the year as the virus “is still actively spreading across the world," Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a speech on Friday.

Meanwhile, With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,691,166, while recoveries surged to 2,839,882 on Tuesday pushing the recovery rate to 76.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

