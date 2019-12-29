Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to expand state cabinet on Monday 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will expand his cabinet on Monday.

Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government currently has six cabinet ministers - two each from the three parties.

Over thirty ministers are likely to be inducted in the state cabinet tomorrow and take the oath administered by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government - comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have had held a series of deliberations in the past weeks on cabinet expansion.

As per the seat-sharing formula agreed upon by the three parties, the Shiv Sena would get 15 ministers besides the chief minister while the NCP and the Congress would get 14 and 12 ministers in the cabinet respectively.

The total number of ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet is 42 which includes the chief minister.