Maharashtra reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; state's tally crosses 1.5 lakh 

Maharashtra on Friday registered 5,024 new coronavirus cases — highest in one day so far, taking the tally of cases in the state to 1, 52,765, while the number of fatalities reached 7,106 with 175 new deaths.

According to the state health department, Out of the total 175 deaths, 91 deaths are of last 48 hours, and 84 deaths are of previous dates but recorded today.

Currently, there are 65,829 active cases in the state. Over 78,000 patients have recovered from the virus until now.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest daily spike of 17,926 new coronavirus cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in India stand at 4, 90,401 including 1, 89,463 active cases, 2, 85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The national capital Delhi is being compared to New York now as the state has crossed the 70,000 mark with 3,390 new positive cases, 64 deaths and 3,328 recoveries reported in Delhi in the last 24 hrs. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 73,780, including 44,765 recovered/discharged cases and 2,429 deaths.

