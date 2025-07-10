Minor girls in a Maharashtra school were allegedly forced to strip to check if they were menstruating after blood stains were found in the school’s bathroom. This incident has sparked outrage amongst the parents of the minor girls who are studying in classes between 5 and 10, respectively.

The incident occurred at a private school in Shahapur, Thane district of Maharashtra, which is approximately 85 kilometres from India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

Talking about the incident, a police official investigating the case said that the girls studying in classes 5 to 10 were called to the school's convention hall and shown photos of blood stains in the toilet and floor by screening them through a projector.

“The students were asked if any of them were going through the menstrual cycle. The girls were then divided into two groups. All those who said they were menstruating were asked to give their thumb impression to the teachers. But those girls who said they were not experiencing it, were taken to the toilet one by one with a woman attendant checking their private parts,” said police.

Shockingly, during the check peon found one girl, who was using a sanitary napkin, but she was found in the group of girls who said they were not menstruating. Following this, the principal humiliated her by scolding her in front of other students and staff.

When parents learnt about the girls being subjected to this kind of a check, parents gathered outside the school and staged a protest on Wednesday. They later filed a complaint against the school management.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against six people, including the school principal, a peon, two teachers and two trustees.