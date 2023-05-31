Maharashtra: Minor boy lynched, 2 others injured by mob over suspicion of theft

A minor boy was lynched and two others were injured after they were beaten up by a mob in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The incident happened last Saturday (May 27) and according to the police, the mob thrashed them over the suspicion of being thieves. The victim-Kirpal Singh, aged 14, succumbed to his injuries while the other two teenagers were in serious condition.

The police said that they were investigating the matter and a case was registered against five people. They have been charged under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)- IPC 302 (Murder), IPC 307 (Attempt to Murder), IPC 341 (wrongful restraint), IPC 143 (unlawful assembly), IPC 147 (rioting), IPC 148 (rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon), IPC 149 (under which every member of an unlawful assembly is considered guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object).

Further details about the case are awaited.

This incident of lynching in the Parbhani district comes days after a 26-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a mob near the Western Express Highway in Borivali East, Mumbai last Thursday.

According to a report by the news agency IANS, the incident happened late Thursday. The victim- ravin Lahane, 26, was the brother of an Assistant Police Inspector. At around 4 am Friday, the Kasturba Marg Police Station received a call of a seriously injured and bleeding man lying on Carter Road No. 5, adjacent to the highway.

Lahane was reportedly inebriated and entered an old building where the CCTV footage showed him jumping over a wall, as a local road was closed. Believing him to be a cat burglar, some locals raised an alarm, chased Lahane, and caught and thrashed him before scooting from there.

The police took him to the station house where he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police lodged a case of murder and mob violence against unknown persons and detained four in connection with the incident.

