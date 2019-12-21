Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for poor farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the loans of farmers up to rupees 2 lakh will be waived off and that the money will be deposited in the banks directly, news agency ANI reported.

Thackeray added that the scheme will be implemented from March 2020.

The Opposition staged a walkout from the state assembly with leader Devendra Fadnavis demanding a 100 per cent debt waiver for the farmers.

Opposition has staged walk out from the Maharashtra legislative assembly demanding complete waiver of farmers' loans, after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of farm loan waiver. https://t.co/J02XZ3Mv3m — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019 ×

The scheme is called 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Loan Waiver Scheme,' the Maharashtra Chief Minister announced.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - welcomed the move as Thackeray made the announcement on the last day of the winter session of Maharashtra Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)