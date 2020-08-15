Maharashtra: 12,614 new coronavirus cases, 322 deaths, 6,844 recover

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally jumped to 5,84,754 on Saturday with the addition of 12,614 new cases, the state health department said.

With 322 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 19,749, the department said.

A total of 6,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,08,286, it said in a statement.

There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 1,254 on Saturday, while Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw rise of 1,114 cases.

The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 1,27,716 cases and 7,086 deaths till now.

The Pune division has till now reported 1,48,739 cases and 3,966 fatalities.

The recovery rate in the state is 69.82 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.38 per cent, the department said.

10,44,974 people are in home quarantine and 37,524 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally is as follows: total cases: 5,84,754; new cases 12,614; total deaths: 19,749; discharged 4,08,286; active cases: 1,56,409; people tested so far: 31,11,514.