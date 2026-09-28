/LPU students loot laptops, gadgets, pick food from university mall amid protests; videos surface

Amid widespread violence at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara, several videos on social media purportedly shows students entering shops inside the university’s Uni Mall, and looting food, gadgets and other items. These videos also capture them saying that these items are free.

In one video, a voice can be heard saying “free mein shopping, shopping done” as people move around inside a store. Another video showed a person pointing towards various items in the mall and saying it is free. “What do you need? Order now, will get everything for you in free,” he said. Videos circulating online also show damage to shops in the campus mall, an ATM kiosk and other university property. Some protesters were seen with their faces covered. Students barge into retail outlets, including an on-campus Flipkart hub and gadget stores. Protesters were filmed carrying away high-value devices, including laptops and shoe boxes. One particularly viral clip featured an individual proudly boasting, “Bhai, PS5 le aaye hain” (Brother, we have brought a PlayStation 5).

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Classes suspended, exam postponed

"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said. "Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university further stated. The administration also appealed to students to remain calm, follow official instructions and stay connected for further updates. Three police SUVs were also set ablaze by the mob.

Briefing about the security situation, ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said that over 2,000 personnel are currently deployed to ensure security on the campus throughout the night. "We will ensure security on the campus throughout the night... A force of over 2,000 personnel is currently deployed here. Law and order has been fully maintained and restored.

What the university said?