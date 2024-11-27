Bengaluru

The man who killed a vlogger from Assam spent two days with her corpse in a service apartment in Bengaluru, police sources said on Wednesday (Nov 27). Maya Gogoi was murdered at a service apartment where the accused simply sat smoking cigarettes in front of her body. The incident came to light in the Indiranagar police station limits on Tuesday, as per an IANS report.

As per the probe, the man, Aarav Hanoy, who was Gogoi's boyfriend, killed her and was in the apartment with her corpse for two days. He is on the loose and the police have launched a manhunt for him with two teams searching for him. The police said that he took a taxi from the apartment and left for the Majestic area located in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. Here he turned off his cell phone. Police are searching for him in Kerala and other places.

The murder is reported to have taken place on Sunday midnight in the service apartment where Maya and Aarav had checked in. She lived with her sister in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. On Friday night, she called her sister and told her that she was at an office party and wouldn't be coming home.

She again called her on Saturday and told her that she was out again and wouldn't be coming that night as well. Her sister told the police that Maya and Aarav met six months ago on social media.

Accused had a knife and rope

When they checked into the service apartment on Saturday, Aarav had with him a knife and a nylon rope, which he bought online, as per the police probe.

He later stabbed her to death. CCTV footage from the area shows Aarav hailing a cab at 8:19 am on Tuesday. The police are gathering information about the cab as well. The video confirms police suspicions that Aarav spent two days with the corpse in the apartment after checking in on Saturday.

The police are probing why he spent two days with the body, suspecting that he might be planning to chop it into pieces. No one else can be seen entering the service apartment between November 23 and November 26.

