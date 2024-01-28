Lord Ram inspired India’s constitution-makers, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jan 28) addressed the 109th edition of his flagship monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, in which he talked about the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, women empowerment and the Padma Awards.

The PM said there is a new wave of enthusiasm in ‘Amrit Kaal’ among the people of India. He also reminded the citizens of the completion of 75 years of the Indian constitution as well as the Supreme Court of India.

PM Modi on Ram Mandir Consecration

Talking just days after the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said ‘Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart’.

"The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feelings are unanimous, and everyone's devotion is in unison. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart," he said.

He added that Lord Ram was also a source of inspiration for India’s constitution makers. "The governance of Lord Ram was also a source of inspiration for Constitution makers. And that's why on January 22nd in Ayodhya, I talked from, Lord to the Nation' as well as 'Ram to the Nation'," he said.

PM Modi on women empowerment

PM Modi further mentioned women’s increasing participation in various fields, including sports, defence and agriculture. He also discussed women’s participation in this year’s Republic Day parade.

“But Women's Power in the parade was the most talked about. When women contingents of the Central Security Forces and the Delhi Police started marching on the Kartavya Path, everyone experienced a sense of pride... This time, out of the 20 marching contingents in the parade, 11 were women contingents,” he said.

He also said the number of women self-help groups was increasing in the country and their scope of work has also expanded over the last decade.

PM Modi on Padma Awards evolution

The Indian leader also hailed the contribution of grassroot level workers in India’s development and the efforts by his government to acknowledge it.

The Prime Minister further said that Padma honours have been conferred upon many countrymen who, by connecting with the grassroots, have worked to bring about big changes in society. "A lot of curiosity across the country to know about the life journey of these inspiring people has been noticed," he added.