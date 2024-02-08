Lord Krishna wanted five villages, Hindus sought only three centres, says Yogi Adityanath

Hinting at the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that "in Mahabharat, Krishna asked for five villages to be given to the Pandavs, while Hindus seek just three centres of faith linked to three deities".

The chief minister made the statement while addressing the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday (Feb 7) and quoted Hindu poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem 'Krishna Ki Chetavani' from the book 'Rashmirathi'.

The comment was made by the chief minister days after the Varanasi court permitted puja inside a Gyanvapi Masjid's cellar and the Archaeological Survey Of India, in an RTI reply, said that the Keshavdev temple in Mathura was demolished by the Mughal king Aurangzeb for constructing a mosque.

The Hindu petitioners in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case have been claiming that Mathura's 17th-century mosque, Shahi Idgah, stands on the place where the birth of Lord Krishna took place. An archaeological survey of the site was recently permitted by the Allahabad High Court.

"Injustice was done to Ayodhya. When I talk about injustice, we remember something that happened 5,000 years ago. Lord Krishna asked for half the kingdom from Kauravas, and said if that was difficult, then give only five villages to Pandavas. He talked about 5 villages. But here the demand is only for three places that are the centres of our faith," Adityanath said.

"The society, the faith for the past many years, is talking about only three. Only three because these are special places. These are not normal, these are the places where gods incarnated themselves," Yogi said, as he emphasised the importance of resolving the disputes in Kashi and Mathura.

Lord Krishna is now adamant, says Adityanath

"When Nandi Baba saw the celebrations in Ayodhya, he was adamant and threw the barricades open at night. Now our Krishna Kanhaiya is adamant," said Adityanath in the Assembly.

"Nandi Baba" is Nandi the celestial bull who is said to be the vehicle of Lord Shiva in Hindu religion.

