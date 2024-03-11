Lok Sabha polls: BRS, Congress leaders join BJP ahead of elections

Four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including two former MPs, and a Congress leader on Sunday (March 10) joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Those who joined the BJP are former MP Godam Nagesh, former MLA Saidhi Reddy, former MP Sitaram Naik and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao.

Along with these, Srinivas Gomase also joined the party on Sunday. He had resigned from his position as General Secretary of Telangana Congress.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, welcoming the leaders into the ruling party, said that these "eminent personalities" have made significant contributions in the society.

"Four former BRS leaders have joined today. All these are experts in their field. Godam Nagesh is a big voice. Saidhi Reddy is popular among people for providing employment opportunities. Sitaram Naik is a big name in himself, all his life he made contributions to society," Tarun Chugh said. #WATCH | Telangana BRS leaders including Godam Nagesh, Shanampudi Saidireddy and Seetaram Naik join BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vb6SqNu6zV — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024 ×

"Jalagam Venkat Rao has also played a crucial role in curbing the Naxal movement. Srinivas Gomase who has resigned from Congress had also worked a lot for the Scheduled Castes community," he added.

BJP leader and party parliamentary board member K Laxman said while leaders of the other parties were working to secure the future of their children, Modi was working for the country.

BJP to hold Central Election Committee meeting

Meanwhile, BJP is set to hold the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Monday (March 11).

Reportedly, the names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election will be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting between the top leadership of the BJP and allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar is expected to focus on seat distribution.