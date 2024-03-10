'Drug Marketing Kazhagam', BJP takes a dig at DMK after drug racket busted

Following the arrest of a former DMK official in connection with a global drug trafficking racket, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to explain his relationship with the accused.

The party charged that the arrest demonstrates that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has transformed into the "Drug Marketing Kazhagam".

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 36-year-old Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK functionary of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday (March 9), over his connection with the agency's probe into the drugs trafficking racket estimated to be valued at over Rs 2,000 crore.

In response to the development, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan took a dig at Stalin and alleged that "it seems" that the accused had close ties with the family members of the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

"Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, daughter-in-law of Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed a film produced by Jaffer Sadiq. All his social media posts show how close he was with Tamil Nadu sports minister (Udayanidhi Stalin), son of M K Stalin," she told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"Some of the ruling party (DMK) ministers seem to be very close to Jaffer," she alleged.

"We believe that Jaffer Sadiq used all his political connections in illicit drug trafficking in various countries. It seems that while being an office-bearer of the ruling party (DMK), he developed a very strong network with the police. In one picture, DGP is seen presenting some kind of award to this accused," Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Following Jaffer Sadiq's arrest, NCB deputy director general (operations), Gyaneshwar Singh, told reporters that Sadiq's links with the Tamil and Hindi film industries and some "high-profile" people apart from some instances of "political funding" were being investigated by the agency.

While addressing the press conference, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said that following Sadiq's arrest in connection to an international drug-trafficking racket, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party had become "Drug Marketing Kazhagam".

"Stalin and company have reduced the DMK government (in Tamil Nadu) into a drug marketing Kazhagam," he charged.

Vaddakan further slammed opposition parties' INDIA bloc asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if drug trafficking was acceptable to him.

"Is this the kind of alignment you are trying to bring in Tamil Nadu?" he further asked Gandhi.