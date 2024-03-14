Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Punjab CM’s wife, Preneet Kaur, joins BJP, eyes Patiala contest

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who was suspended by the Congress in February 2023 due to alleged 'anti-party' activities, made a significant move on Thursday (March 14) by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Her decision, occurring on the brink of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May, marks a notable political shift.

Amidst the presence of prominent leaders, including Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, who himself was formerly associated with the Congress, Kaur officially embraced her new party.

Addressing the media following her decision, she expressed her commitment to serving her constituency, state, and nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Preferring not to dwell on past events, Kaur reflected on her tenure with the Congress, acknowledging it as a positive experience while expressing hopes for a more fruitful journey with the BJP.

Regarding her potential participation in the upcoming general elections, Kaur deferred decision-making to her new party.

It is worth noting that Kaur's familial ties to the BJP, as her spouse is the prominent BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh.

Singh, who had previously served as Punjab chief minister with the Congress, later founded the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) in November 2021, ultimately merging it with the BJP in September 2022.

Additionally, Kaur's daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, is also affiliated with the BJP, sparking speculation that she may contest from the Patiala constituency.

In a separate development, Kaur drew attention in December of the preceding year when she voted in favor of expelling Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha on charges related to cash-for-query allegations.

Notably, Kaur, as the sole opposition member on the ethics committee, supported Moitra's expulsion, resulting in Moitra's subsequent loss of membership in the House.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of candidates. A total of 72 candidates, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh), and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai north) were named in the second list of the BJP candidates.

BJP had announced 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the first list on March 2 and has now declared names of its 267 contestants in total.

The BJP released the first list of 195 candidates on March 2.