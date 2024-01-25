Lok Sabha election 2024: Indian PM Modi to launch poll campaign with rally in Bulandshahr today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday (Jan 25) afternoon. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects worth over $2.29 billion (around Rs 19,100 crore). "The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development and housing," the statement said.

"During the programme in Bulandshahr UP, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 173 Km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing," the statement added.

The PMO said that the new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between Western and Eastern DFCs. Modi will also "dedicate to the nation the fourth line connecting Mathura - Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg - Dadri section."

Modi will also dedicate multiple road development projects to the nation and will inaugurate Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline. The pipeline has been built for $84.18 million, and this 255-kilometre pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time.

Also watch | Deepfake threat in Lok Sabha polls × The PMO further said that Modi will inaugurate the "Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida" (IITGN), and the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme, including the construction of the sewage treatment plant (STP).

Leaders and workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been actively involved in preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, anticipating a significant turnout in Bulandshahr, a report by the news agency IANS said. The BJP holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019.

The report added that PM Modi is set to connect with voters and supporters in previously contested areas, sharing the secret for victory.