Macron in India: French president, Modi to hold talks, tour Jaipur city on Thursday

Commencing on January 25, French President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit to India initiates in Jaipur. The state visit begins with a tour of Jaipur's cultural landmarks, including the majestic Amber Fort, the iconic Hawa Mahal, and the astronomical site of Jantar Mantar. Macron is slated to engage with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, and students during this phase.

Upon arrival, President Macron will be warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will embark on a joint tour of Jaipur, exploring various landmarks, including the significant Jantar Mantar.

Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

As the esteemed chief guest for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, Macron will play a pivotal role in the prestigious event. Notably, a French armed forces contingent will partake in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

During his nearly six-hour stay in Jaipur, Macron will join PM Modi in a roadshow before delving into extensive talks at the luxurious Taj Rambagh Palace. The discussions will encompass vital aspects of the bilateral India-France relationship and address various geopolitical challenges.

The Macron-Modi roadshow is scheduled to commence at the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm, followed by detailed talks starting at 7:15 pm. Subsequently, the French president's aircraft is set to depart for Delhi around 8:50 pm.

Macron is expected to attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and later participate in the State Banquet, extending his gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu.

This visit marks President Macron's sixth interaction with India, previously undertaking a state visit in March 2018 and an official visit in September 2023 during the Delhi G20 Summit. The state visit aims to consolidate the renewed France-India strategic partnership set in motion through the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap."

The leaders are slated to delve into an extensive array of talks covering defense, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and potential easing of visa norms for Indian students. The anticipated discussion on India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines is also on the agenda.

Discussions are expected to extend to maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, addressing situations in the Red Sea, the Hamas-Israel conflict, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Both nations emphasize their role as key partners in contributing to international peace and security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

President Macron's visit underscores France's commitment to creating more opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors, and tourists. A particular emphasis will be placed on initiatives promoting student mobility, aligning with President Macron's goal to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.