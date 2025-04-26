Srinagar: Kashmir Valley’s tourism has been massively hit after the Pahalgam terror attack, but hundreds of tourists have shown resilience and not cancelled their trips. Many tourists who were in Kashmir at the time of the attack did not leave their trips halfway. The help and support locals have extended to these tourists has given them the confidence to stay, and their resilience is a befitting response to the terrorists who wanted to disturb the peace and prosperity of the Valley.

The tourism stakeholders in the Kashmir Valley have joined hands and said in one voice that their concern is not about tourist season and booking cancellations, but they all condemn the terror attack. Hoteliers, houseboat owners, and transporters have opened their doors for tourists needing shelter or transportation free of cost.

The tourists still in the Kashmir Valley say that they won’t let terror win over the brotherhood among Indians.

“Our being here is a big response to terrorists. It was a dream to come here, and it’s been peaceful here for many years. We came on Monday, and the attack took place on Tuesday; it was very tragic. A lot of people left from here, while many, including us, stayed back. We thought if we left, it would be the win of terrorists. We decided to stay, as our forces are here to protect us, and the people of Kashmir are taking good care of us. We went to Gulmarg, and a lot of things were free for tourists, and there was no fear,” said K Jindal, a tourist.

The tourists are appreciating the local support as well as the condemnations, protests, and candlelight vigils that have been taken out in the Union Territory.

“We came on the April 23. We had got the news of Pahalgam attack on April 22 but we still came as we know that Kashmir is a good place. We went to Gulmarg and Sonamarg and today we are touring Srinagar. It’s a very peaceful place and we have not faced any issues anywhere. The people are ready to help here at every location. Our drivers and tour operators are very cooperative,” said Rajesh, a tourist.

The tourists are showing faith in the security forces and locals. They also appreciate how the locals came to the rescue of those injured in the Pahalgam attack.

“Everything is peaceful here. When we heard this news, it did play on our minds, but we still came. Looking at the situation, everything looks normal here. The people here are very cooperative. The befitting response to the terrorists will be that tourists keep coming here and foil the plans of terrorists. They want to hit the tourism in the Valley,” said Javed, a tourist.

The hoteliers of the Kashmir Valley have been raising the slogan “Not in my name”. They have been demanding that the government bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

“Kashmir has always been, it is and it will always be hospitable. This act was done by some animals, and it has nothing to do with my religion. It’s not my name. We all got together, and we spoke of only one thing: we want action against those barbarians. All the people of Kashmir have opened their doors to tourists who are happy,” said Manzoor Wangnoo, an activist and a hotelier.

The tour and travel operators have been calling for brotherhood among communities and said that this is the time when we all need to stand together.

“Kashmiri people are known for their Kashmiriyat and hospitality. Not only hoteliers, but locals also have opened their doors for tourists. They asked tourists to stay with them in case they are not feeling safe. It’s our brotherhood that will always stay,” said Bashir Ahmad Karnai, a hotelier.

The social activists who have been carrying out protests against the brutal attack also say that the whole country needs to unite and fight terrorism together.

“It’s a very positive message that we are sending not only from Kashmir but the whole nation collectively. If we say there is a problem in our integral part, then the entire nation has to come and support that integral part. We are Indians. People have resumed coming to Pahalgam and visiting different parts of the valley, sending a strong message against terrorism. We will not bow down to such heinous acts,” said Nasir Ali Khan, a social activist.