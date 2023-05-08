Lithium reserves traced in Rajasthan, raise hopes of reduced dependence on China: Report

Lithium reserves have been traced in India's Rajasthan, raising hopes of reduced dependence on China, according to a report by the news agency IANS on Sunday (May 7). "If officials in Rajasthan government are to be believed, lithium reserves have been traced in Degana (Nagaur) of Rajasthan," the report said. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and mining officials claimed the capacity of lithium reserves found in Rajasthan is higher than that found in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

"It is claimed that there is so much lithium here that 80 per cent of India`s total demand can be met from here," Sunday's report said. On the instructions of the Central

Government, the GSI survey team reached Degana to find high-grade tungsten minerals. While the team found deposits of Tungsten, it also found the availability of lithium reserves in this area. And officials confirmed this development.

The lithium reserves in Rajasthan have been found in the same Renvat hill of Degana and its surrounding area, from where tungsten mineral was once supplied to the country.

IANS reported that there is a possibility of f lithium deposits in some other places in the state including Barmer, and Jaisalmer. Officials, meanwhile, said the survey team is expediting the exploration work of lithium.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and its most important use is in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles (EVs).

India is completely dependent on expensive foreign supplies of lithium. IANS reported that the world's largest lithium reserves of 21 million tonnes are in Bolivia. There are also large reserves of the metal in Argentina, Chile and America. However, China, which has reserves of 5.1 million tonnes of lithium, continues to have a monopoly in the international market.

India has to buy 53.76 per cent of its total lithium imports from China. In the year 2020-21, India imported lithium worth more than Rs 6,000 crore and out of this lithium worth more than Rs 3,500 crore was bought from China.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE