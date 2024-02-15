Liquor ban in India's Bengaluru: Karnataka HC orders to reduce duration

The Election Commission of India (ECI) scheduled a by-election for one empty seat in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday (Feb 16), hence a ban on the sale of liquor was imposed in Bengaluru starting from Friday.

The ban emerged as a major blow to the restaurants and pub owners as it came into effect on Valentine's Day - a day when many people go out with their loved ones to celebrate and sale is expected to go up.

The issue was raised by merchants and owners of bars and restaurants, and in a sigh of relief, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday reduced the duration of the ban.

The ban was initially imposed to maintain law and order and to conduct the byelection to the Legislative Council from the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency fairly.

The ban on the sale of liquor was for 73 hours, but it has now been reduced to 36 hours.

The ban is now for 18 hours each on the days of voting (Feb 16) and counting (Feb 20) and is applicable in the limits of Bengaluru Urban District and Bengaluru City.

The interim order was passed by Justice SR Krishna Kumar in response to the petition filed by Bruhat Bangalore Hotels' Association and a few other owners of bars and restaurants.

The court questioned the ban and noted that the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner, who is the returning officer for the by-election, had sought a ban on liquor sales just on the days of voting and counting.

However, the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police had imposed a ban for longer hours, which would have impacted business for many.

In the petition, the hoteliers pointed out that they would face significant losses and wrote that "the government will lose revenue".