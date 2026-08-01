/LG Manoj Sinha hands over compassionate appointment letters to families of martyred J&K police personnel

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over compassionate appointment letters to the family members of two martyred Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, reaffirming the administration's commitment to supporting the families of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

At a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, the Lieutenant Governor presented an appointment letter to Absar Ashiq Qureshi, son of martyred Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was killed in the July 22, 2026 terror attack in Anantnag. Family members of the martyr were present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to the slain police personnel, the Lieutenant Governor described his sacrifice as an act of exceptional courage and assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance from the administration. He had also visited the martyr's family at Lalpora, Beerwah in Budgam last week to express his condolences.

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In a separate event, the Lieutenant Governor handed over an appointment letter on compassionate grounds to Inshah Nazir, wife of martyred J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani. Honouring Inspector Wani's supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, the Lieutenant Governor assured his family of continued support and every possible assistance from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.