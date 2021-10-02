Leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 152nd birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, various leaders and ministers honoured the legacy of the pioneer of non-violence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in 1869 in India, inspired millions of people with his philosophies and principles.

Gandhi followed the path of truth and non-violence and led the successful campaign for India's independence from the oppressive British rule.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to the ‘father of the nation’. The Prime Minister laid flowers at Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to Gandhi in India’s national capital city, New Delhi.

PM Modi said Mahatma Gandhi’s principle are still globally relevant and provides strength to follow the route of non-violence to millions of people around the world.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021 ×

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends his tribute.

I bow to Pujya Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. A towering personality blessed with tremendous willpower and immense wisdom, he provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. Let us rededicate ourselves to ‘Swachchta and Atmanirbharbharta’ on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021 ×

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute.

महात्मा गांधी जी का विराट जीवन एक सतत राष्ट्र यज्ञ के समान था जिसने सम्पूर्ण विश्व को शांति और अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। गांधी जी के स्वदेशी, स्वभाषा व स्वराज के विचार चिरकाल तक देशवासियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



गांधी जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः वंदन। pic.twitter.com/bl9P7Qxu15 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2021 ×

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute.

UN Secretary General calls for peace as he urges the nations to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance.