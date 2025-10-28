The woman identified two men in the incident: Naser Khan and Junaid Khan. In her complaint, she claimed that Nasrr Khan, who had earlier served a prison term in a gang rape case before being released in 2020, was among those who attacked her and tried to touch her inappropriately.
Another sexual assault case has come the light in the Indian state of West Bengal, where a Kolkata woman has accused a man of attempted rape and physical assault, who was previously reportedly convicted in the 2012 Park Street gang rape case. The woman alleged it happened at a nightclub inside a five-star hotel in the city.
According to her complaint filed at the Bidhannagar South Police Station, a group of men began arguing with her group before turning violent.
Although the police have yet to confirm if he is the same person convicted in the Park Street gang rape case.
"They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately," the woman stated in her complaint, according to a police officer.