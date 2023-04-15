Kerala Vande Bharat Express: From Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur- Check route, stops, time table & more

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: PM Narendra Modi will give a green flag to Kerala’s first Vande Bharat railway at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station on April 25. Kerala Vande Bharat Express will become India’s 14th superfast railway and is expected to come with 16 coaches. The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18 is an electric multiple-unit train operated and managed by Indian Railways. These trains are a step towards India’s initiative to keep the country green and clean, by cutting its dependency on fossil fuels.

The Southern Railway (SR) zone is set to introduce a new semi-high-speed express service in Kerala with Vande Bharat Express. It will be the state’s first blue and white coloured train and the third for the SR zone. The train will cover a distance of 501 km through scenic backwaters, coconut forests and the Western Ghats.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: Speed

As per the proposal made by the Southern Railway, the upcoming Kerala Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover a distance of approximately 501 km in around 7.5 hours, running at a speed of 180 km per hour.

“Although capable of attaining a speed of 160 kmph, Vande Bharat trains are operating in different States at speeds of up to 130 kmph, on routes where stops and curves are limited. It is estimated that the train can touch 120 kmph, in areas where tracks and signal systems were upgraded in the recent past in Kerala”, says a high-ranking railway official.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: Route

Kerala Vande Bharat Express will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur railway stations with 6 stoppages between the two stations. As per reports, the all-new train was expected to arrive in the state on April 14.

The train would run empty with no passengers inside, from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram crossing several junctions including Jolarpettai, Erode, Podanur, and Shoranur.

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: Stops

The train will stop at the following junctions:

Kollam Kottayam Ernakulam town Thrissur Tirur Kozhikode

Kerala Vande Bharat Express: Timetable

As per reports, the Kerala Vande Bharat Express plans to commence its journey from the state capital before 5 am and return before nightfall. The train will consist of 16 coaches with seating in the form of chair cars. Once the coaches reach Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, trial runs will be conducted for the train.

This new train will not replace the Jan Shatabdi Express on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route. This train is to meet the demand for a morning train from the State capital to Kannur.

Vande Bharat Express: Other future routes

1. New Jalpaiguri- Guwahati

2. Patna- Ranchi



WATCH WION LIVE HERE