Kerala in critical phase, have to see whether edging close to COVID-19 community spread: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that chances of multiple clusters forming in city regions and leading to super spread cannot be ruled out.

"In Kerala, Poonthura is witnessing a super spread. We have increased the number of testing and put in place strict measures," the Kerala chief minister said, adding,"We are going through a critical phase. We have to see whether we are edging close to community spread.

The Kerala chief minister said that the spread of COVID-19 at a fish market had led the imposition of triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram.

The total number of coronavirus cases has risent to 6,534 in the state with 2,795 active cases.

The state reported 339 new coronavirus cases 149 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu health depatrment reported repored 4,231 new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 65 deaths taking the total death toll to 1,765. The number of active cases stands at 46,652 in the state.