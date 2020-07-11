Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh taken into custody

Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling cases, has been taken in custody by National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru.

Her family members have also been taken into custody by NIA, which is probing the case.

She will be produced at the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.

The Customs at the Thiruvananthapuram airport seized 30kg of gold, valued nearly Rs.15 crore, in a diplomatic cargo recently. The cardboard carton weighing 79kg had contained foodstuffs and what was said to be “articles other than foodstuffs”. On closer examination and dismantling, it was found that the “articles other than foodstuffs” had gold concealed in them.

It is alleged that Swapna Suresh, who had earlier worked with the consulate is the kingpin of this gold smuggling racket. Pictures and videos from several Kerala government functions and banquets also show the woman in close proximity with senior government and opposition leaders and other officials. She is said to be facing a crime branch probe for fabricating a complaint against an Air India Official.

