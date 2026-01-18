Authorities in Kerala’s Edakkanam area in Iritty town have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza. The infection has been identified in crows, officials informed. But no cases have been reported in domestic birds, and no culling is required at this stage, said the district administration.



District Collector Arun K Vijayan has issued an alert in the region. He has also directed authorities to take precautionary measures against the disease, which is already prevalent in the area. As reported by news agency PTI, according to an official statement, the confirmation of the disease was made by the Deputy Director, Kannur Regional Diagnostic Laboratory.

District Medical Officer and the Joint Director of the Local Self-Government Department have been advised by the Collector to take necessary steps and help prevent the spread of the virus in Iritty municipality in Kannur district and nearby areas.

What we know so far…

There is no report of an outbreak; only a crow has been infected with H5N1, as informed by authorities. And so a surveillance zone has not been declared. The district administration also explained how culling at this stage is not a necessity. If carcasses of birds are found, they will be buried following the safety protocol. Carcasses will be buried at adequate depth with calcium carbonate by the municipal public health department.

