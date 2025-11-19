/'Unpredictable’ virus infects a human for first time in US - Know symptoms and risk

Bird flu in US: Doctors in the US have announced that a person in Washington state has been infected with a strain of the bird flu virus that has never been detected in humans before. Know the symptoms he was showing and whether it carries a higher risk.
A resident of Washington state is suffering from a virus that has never before been detected in humans. Doctors were surprised to see a strain of bird flu that has till now only been found in birds. The "severely ill" man was hospitalised in early November after suffering from a high fever, confusion and severe breathing difficulties, officials said.
The Washington State Department of Health said at a press conference that the patient was “older” and had “underlying health conditions," without divulging any other personal details, such as age and gender. The patient was initially being treated by doctors at Grays Harbor County, around 100 miles from Seattle. Their condition warranted specialist attention and was shifted to a hospital in King County.
Doctors ran some tests and found that this person was infected with H5N5, a strain only ever seen in animals. Till now, cases of bird flu in humans have been restricted to the H5N1 strain. Experts say that this case shows the "unpredictable" evolution of the virus.
The health agency noted that the resident has a “mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry", and it was also accessible by wild birds. Officials believe that either of the two is “most likely” the source of the virus exposure. Notably, wild birds like ducks and geese are known to carry this strain of bird flu.
Meanwhile, there is no reason to suspect yet that the new strain is more infectious or severe in humans than other strains of the virus. Washington health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the risk to the public remains low and there is no evidence of person-to-person contact.
The officials also stated that this is not an entirely new or unknown strain of bird flu. The only thing is that this is the first time it has been found in a human. Others who came in contact with the patient and had symptoms were also tested. No other cases of bird flu have been detected so far.
It is the first recorded case of bird flu infection anywhere in the US in at least eight months. The bird flu outbreak began in January 2022 in the US, and since then, a total of 71 people have been infected. A person in Louisiana succumbed to the infection. Only four cases have been detected so far this year.