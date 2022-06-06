Kashmir’s ‘Tyrion Lannister’ look-alike bags Bollywood film

Kashmir Valley's 'Tyrion Lannister' Tariq Mir, 31 has bagged a role in Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming movie "U-Turn". Mir is a look-alike of Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in the famous Game of Thrones series.

Mir used to run a grocery store in south Kashmir's Bumthan village in Anantnag. One day Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali took a selfie with him during a festival in Anantnag. Mir became an instant internet sensation and people were shocked to see "Peter Dinklage" in Anantnag, till everyone realised that it was his look-alike.

Life has completely changed for Mir since then. Everyone now calls him "Tyrion" and people have been queuing up to take selfies with him. Mir has already worked with Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan in the movie "Bharat".

''There was a winter festival in Pahalgam, I had a programme, Bollywood Director Imtiaz Ali took a selfie with me, and he shared it on his Instagram. That became viral across the world. And everyone said It's Peter Dinklage in Kashmir, and since I am here in Kashmir and Peter is in the US. I got offers after those pictures and I was shocked. They offered me a role in Bharat movie, and when I got to know the film stars Salman Khan, it was a dream come true. I am his big fan. And people on the sets called me Tyrion. Salman Khan picked me up in his arms in the movie scene, I was extremely happy, '' said Tariq Mir.

Mir dreams of travelling to the United States and meeting his Doppleganger Peter Dinklage. Mir also has not forgotten the days when people used to laugh at him due to his short height. And now Mir wants to change the people's perception of dwarfism in India as well as in Bollywood.

''I am 4'3 inches, at first people used to laugh at me and now they walk up to me asking for selfies and autographs, it makes me happy. Everyday people come to me. I got to work in Kashmiri serials. I worked with the Kashmir tourism department and with Delhi tourism. I had a lot of offers from these departments, '' said Tariq Mir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government also made an ad featuring Mir as Kashmir's own Tyrion Lannister in snow clad mountains of Gulmarg to attract more tourism.

