Kashmir Valley on high alert after 3 civilians shot dead in separate incidents

The Kashmir Valley has been put on high alert after three civilians were shot dead in separate incidents on Tuesday evening.

In the first Incident at Iqbal Park area of Srinagar, the owner of Bindroo Medicate M L Bindroo was shot outside his shop at about 7.25 pm.

Also Read: Indian Air Force to take part in exercises in Israel, Egypt

The police said that it received information about a shooting near Iqbal Park Sherghari area of Srinagar. Makhan Lal Bindroo, who is the owner of Bindroo Medicate, was shot at by terrorists. He received fatal gunshot wounds and was immediately sent to nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident, a non-local street hawker, who was identified as Virender Paswan, was shot dead at around 8.15 pm at Madina Chowk, Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar. He belonged to Bhagalpur, Bihar, and was currently residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.

Also Read | 'Made in Amethi' Kalashnikovs: Russia says ready to train Indian specialist for AK-203 project

In the third incident, another civilian, who was identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, was shot dead in Shahgund area of Bandipora. He was a resident of Naidkhai.

As per the Jammu & Kashmir Police release, the department has registered cases in these incidents. Investigation is in progress, and officers are establishing the full circumstances of these crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned, and search is going on for culprits.