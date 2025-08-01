/Kashmir tourism on path to recovery, Gulmarg Ski Resort abuzz with tourists

After months of lull for the tourism industry after the Pahalgam attack, Kashmir Valley is slowly coming back on track. Tourist Ski Resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir is picking up on tourism, and tourists have started to return in big numbers, expressing confidence in the region's improved security.

Kashmir Tourism, which had hit its rock bottom after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, is finally on the road to revival. Hundreds of tourists have started coming back to Kashmir Valley and Gulmarg is yet again bustling with tourists from across the country.

The administration and security agencies also make sure to provide the utmost secure environment to the incoming tourists in the valley. While posting additional security at every tourist spot, the agencies have also installed CCTV cameras across various spots to keep an eye on these spots 24/7.

''I have been here for three days. We did the Amarnath Yatra as well. The arrangements and security are excellent, and we were in Srinagar and now have come to Gulmarg and we did a Gondola ride and saw snow. It's beautiful here and we enjoyed it a lot and there is nothing to worry about. We are all safe. Pahalgam has happened, but I am sure there will never be such an incident anymore because the security is great and locals are helpful too, '' said Murlidhar, a tourist.

The Tourist stakeholders in the Kashmir Valley are very optimistic that the industry is on its way to recovery and within a few months, the valley will again see a tourism boom.

"We have come from Gujarat; We stayed in Srinagar and later went to Pahalgam for three days. We went to Betaab valley, and now we have come to Gulmarg and there is no problem at all. The locals here are very supportive, and we are having the best time. We recommend that everyone come here. It's like visiting Switzerland here. It's very peaceful here and we pray everything remains peaceful now, '' said Nayab, a tourist.