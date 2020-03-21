Karnataka reports 3 news COVID-19 cases, total 18

Karnataka government on Saturday reported three new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 18, an official said.

"Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the total positive cases to 18," Suresh Shastri, special officer in the Information, a report said quoting Education and Communication (IEC) wing of the Health Department.

However, more details on the three new cases were awaited.

The state government has issued a new circular ordering all Health and Family Welfare Department officials to work on Sunday and general holidays till March 31, in the light of the outbreak.

The Karnataka government has identified 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals as first respondent hospitals for management of coronavirus cases.

Aimed at instilling confidence in COVID-19 patients and suspects, the Health Department undertook 4,390 mental health counselling sessions at hospitals and homes.

