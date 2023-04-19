Karnataka elections 2023: Who is Jagadish Shettar? Former CM quits BJP to join Congress

Jagadish Shetter, former chief minister of Karnataka, resigned as a BJP MLA on Monday as he joined Congress in Bengaluru. He alleged that BJP sidelined him to give preference to younger candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections. It must be noted that India’s Karnataka state will go into elections next month, and the incumbent BJP is hoping to conquer the state again for the next five years.

Who is Jagadish Shetter?

Jagadish Shetter is a top Lingayat leader in Karnataka, along with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. It is speculated that his exit from the BJP is the result of his long-standing dispute with rivals in the party from the Hubballi region, like Pralhad Joshi.

Shetter was born in Kerur, Karnataka, and started his political journey with the Janata Party in the 1980s. Later he joined the BJP in 1994 and became an MLA the same year from Hubli-Dharwad Central. The six-time BJP MLA also served as Karnataka’s CM between 2012 and 2013. Now, in April, he has left BJP to join Congress.

BJP’s response

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated on Monday that Jagadish Shettar's decision to join the Congress shocked him but will not negatively affect the BJP's chances in the upcoming assembly elections. He also refuted Shetter’s allegations that he was not given due respect by the party. According to a report by Times of India, BJP gave him several options, including a larger role in the organisation, governorship or party ticket to a family member; however, Shetter refused all of them.

Bommai instead said that Shettar's departure will lead to the emergence of new leaders within the party. He said, “There is not going to be any difference to BJP's electoral prospects." He also expressed total confidence that the party will return to power with a clear majority.

How will Shetter’s exit impact BJP?