Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases list of star campaigners| Read names here

Karnataka Elections 2023: The BJP released the list of its star campaigners on April 19 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The list includes big names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other senior leaders of the party. A total of 40-star campaigners will contest for election in Karnataka, scheduled for May 10.

A letter in this regard had been dent by the BJP to the Election Commission of India. Other leaders on the list also include Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Biswa Sarma, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too are on the list of star campaigners.

From Karnataka, the names of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, parliamentary board member B. S. Yeddyurappa, national general secretary C. T. Ravi, Union Ministers Pralhad Johi, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwanth Khuba and A. Narayanaswamy, figure in the list, apart from former Deputy Chief Minister K. S. Eshwarappa, Ministers Govind Karjol and R. Ashok.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections



PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state pic.twitter.com/8DW3qereia — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023 ×

BJP poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya and K. Annamalai, besides national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh and co-in-charge D. K. Aruna, has also been declared as star campaigners.

Film actors in the list are Jaggesh, Shruthi and Thara Anuradha. One interesting name on the list is that of MLA Basanagouda Patil Yantal, who is considered a firebrand right-wing leader.

The others on the list are State general secretary N. Ravikumar and organising general secretary G. V. Rajesh, Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, and MLA Arvind Limbavali.

The latest list by the BJP was the third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. In its third list, the party has fielded BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali’s wife Manjula Limbavali from Mahadevapura.

The counting of the Karnataka Assembly Elections will take place on May 13. The party earlier announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls. BJP denied tickets to seven MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

The party released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday. The party has also denied the ticket to one of its senior leaders and former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit the party and joined Congress.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE