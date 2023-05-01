Karnataka assembly election: BJP releases poll manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code in state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 1) released the manifesto for the Karnataka assembly election. The manifesto was released by BJP's National President JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and veteran BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. One of the biggest highlights of the manifesto is the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose

The manifesto promises to improve the "ease of living" of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism. The BJP manifesto includes-- the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose; to improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the… — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023 × It further primises three free cooking gas cylinders to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families annually- one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Deepavali.

The manifesto promises to launch the "Poshana" scheme through which every BPL household in the state would be provided with half-a-litre of Nandini milk every day and five kilograms of Shri Anna - Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits.

Addressing the event, Nadda said the manifesto was not formulated sitting in an air-conditioned room, and rather a due exercise was done.

"A great amount of toil and perseverance by our workers who visited every nook and corner of the States got suggestions and connected to lakhs of the households before this content was created," Nadda said. Our Manifesto is centered around 6 themes:



1) Food Security

2) Quality Education

3) Affordable and Accessible Healthcare

4) Assured Income Support

5) Social Justice for All

6) Development, Prosperity for All



- Shri @JPNadda #BJPPrajaPranalike2023 pic.twitter.com/7mINI0VgDt — BJP (@BJP4India) May 1, 2023 × The BJP national president also said that the party manifesto is centred around six themes- food security, quality education, affordable and accessible healthcare, assured income support, social justice for all, and development and prosperity for all.

"Siddaramaiah's government was absolutely a Reverse Gear government; it looted the natural resources, was letting the criminal and anti-social elements run amok, and appeased a certain section of the society only to consolidate its vote bank!" Nadda also said on Monday.

The assembly election in Karnataka are due to be held on May 10. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would take place on May 13. The top contenders this time are the BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular).

